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NewsIndiaMaharashtra: 8 Maoists arrested, 5 senior cadres surrender before Gadchiroli Police and CRPF
MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra: 8 Maoists arrested, 5 senior cadres surrender before Gadchiroli Police and CRPF

The eight arrested Maoists include two Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs) and two Platoon Party Committee Members (PPCMs). 

|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 11:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Maharashtra: 8 Maoists arrested, 5 senior cadres surrender before Gadchiroli Police and CRPFRepresentative image: ANI

GADCHIROLI: Gadchiroli Police and CRPF have arrested eight Maoists and secured the surrender of five senior Maoist cadres during 'Operation Antim Prahar' against Left Wing Extremism. According to a statement on Saturday, the action has dealt a decisive blow to Maoist activities in Gadchiroli district, with no Maoists now remaining on the district police records.

The eight arrested Maoists include two Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs) and two Platoon Party Committee Members (PPCMs). Some of them were allegedly involved in the February 7 Phodewada encounter in which a C-60 commando was killed. During the operations, security forces seized 51 firearms, including LMGs, AK-47 rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles, .303 rifles, 12-bore guns, BGL launchers, detonators, live cartridges and Maoist material. Police also recovered ?65.34 lakh in cash allegedly hidden for future attacks on security forces.

The arrested Maoists were identified as Raju alias Mangdu Weko, Jyoti alias Akila alias Samita Potavi, Janni alias Nagi Ungal Yemla, Jairam Monge Gawde, Mukesh alias Lachhu Lakku Avlam, Vijay alias Mangdu Hunga Tamo, Rajita alias Shambatti Kosa Madavi and Aamti alias Ayti alias Sandhya Idma Podiyam.

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The Maharashtra government had announced a combined reward of ?64 lakh for the arrested cadres. Several of them are accused in encounter cases, murders and other Maoist-related offences across Maharashtra and neighbouring states. In a parallel development on May 16, five senior Maoists surrendered before Gadchiroli Police and CRPF.

The surrendered cadres include Madhu alias Rakesh alias Bajirao Buklu Velda (DVCM), Jeevan alias Jaggu alias Bhima Deva Madkam (PPCM), Rajni alias Durga alias Ramoti Dhurwa (ACM), Mangli Raghu Kursam and Laxmi Denga Punem. Authorities said a total reward of ?38 lakh had been declared for them.
Police stated that the Maoists chose to surrender due to sustained anti-Maoist operations, the government's rehabilitation policy and frustration with violent underground life.

Police officials said Maoism in Gadchiroli has now nearly collapsed and is confined only to some border areas of Bhamragad subdivision. Since 2025, a total of 137 Maoists have surrendered before Gadchiroli Police and CRPF, while overall surrenders since the launch of the rehabilitation policy have reached 819. Senior police and CRPF officials termed the latest arrests and surrenders as one of the biggest setbacks to Maoist networks in the Dandakaranya region.

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