MUMBAI

Maharashtra: Amravati Express Collides With Truck In Jalgaon, No Injuries Reported

The incident involved Train No. 12111, which was en route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Amravati.

|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 03:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
Maharashtra: Amravati Express Collides With Truck In Jalgaon, No Injuries Reported Photo Credit: @ANI/ X

Restoration work began on Friday following a collision between a speeding truck and a train at Bodwad Station in the Bhusawal division of Central Railway in Maharashtra early this morning.


The incident involved Train No. 12111, which was en route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Amravati.

According to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, the accident occurred around 4:30 am when a truck crossed the railway track at a closed location, colliding with the train. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the incident caused a disruption to rail traffic in the area.

The truck collided with the Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway Station in the Bhusawal division, between the Bhusawal and Badnera sections.

"This morning today, in the Bhusawal division at Bodwad Station, train no. 12111, which was running from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Amravati, had an incident. A truck had unauthorisedly crossed the track at a location which was closed...There has been no injury...But because of this incident, there has been disruption to the traffic and the traffic has now been restored and trains are being run. The incident happened around 4.30 am, and the traffic has now been restored." the spokesperson stated.

Railway authorities acted swiftly to address the situation, and train services have since resumed normal operations. 

