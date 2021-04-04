Maharashtra announces 'almost' lockdown: Complete list of what's open and what's closed

Mumbai: Amid an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra, the Cabinet met on Sunday to discuss the possibility of a lockdown may have decided against it but the authorities have put severe restrictions in place which are eerily similar to the country wide clampdown last year.

The curbs will remain in place till April 30 and are a part of ‘Break the Chain Restrictions’. Also, weekend lockdowns will come into force and Section 144 will be imposed all through the day. Citizens cannot leave their home without a valid reason between 8 pm and 7 am. Only essential services are excluded from these curfew rules.

Here's what will remain open and what will remain closed:

* All shops except grocery, medicines, vegetables and those selling essential items will stay shut till April 30

* Malls, market places and gyms will also remain closed till April 30

* All theatres, multiplexes, video parlours, pubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, waterparks to shut down completely

* All public places like parks, beaches will stay shut from 8 pm to 7 am

* Crowded areas in the day will be completely shut

* Places of religious worship to shut

* Restaurants and bars to allow only allow takeaway and parcels between 7 am to 8 pm

* Roadside vendors can also provide parcels from 7 am to 8 pm. In case, there is overcrowding, action will be taken against them

* E-Commerce will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm for home delivery only if the staff are vaccinated. If the delivery personnel are not vaccinated, the establishment will be fined Rs 1,000

* Newspaper sellers will also have to take the Covid-19 vaccine

* Schools, colleges, private classes to shut too with the only exception being Class 10th and 12th exams

* The state government has also directed that labourers who are suffering from Covid-19 cannot be sacked. The firm will have to pay them their full salary even during the sick leave period.

* All private offices have to enforce work from home with the exception of SBI Bank, stock market, insurance companies, medical offices, mediclaim offices, telecom and financial service-providing firms.

* Disaster management firms, electricity and water supply offices have been allowed to function.

* Government offices will work at 50 per cent capacity.

Additionally, societies with more than five COVID-19 patients will be declared a containment zone, outsiders' entry will not be allowed.