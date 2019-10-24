Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: List of Congress winners

The Congress party is contesting in alliance with Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for 288 seats in Maharashtra in the 2019 Assembly elections. The counting of votes in the state began in 269 locations at 8 am on Thursday and is currently underway.

The voting for the same was held amid tight security arrangements in a single-phase on October 21. The state witnessed a slump in the voter turnout this time around as compared to 2014. The estimated voter turnout in Maharashtra was 61.26% as compared to 63.08% in 2014.

Out of 288 Assembly seats, the Congress party has fielded 147 candidates while its ally NCP is contesting from 121 seats.

The grand old party had been struggling to cope with its devastating loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, this is also the first state elections since Sonia Gandhi has returned as party president.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, is contesting from 164 seats and its ally in the state, Shivsena has fielded its nominees in 124 seats

Among other parties, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded 101 candidates. Meanwhile, around 1,400 Independents are also in the fray.

The list of Congress winners will be updated as and when the results are confirmed. Here's a complete list of winners in Maharashtra:

In the 2014 election, the Congress and the NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats, respectively in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP was the single largest party with 122 seats while Shivsena had won 63 seats in Maharashtra.

Unlike this time, all four parties had contested independently in the last Assembly polls.

Former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan are among big Congress names whose fate will be decided today. Ashok Chavan is in the fray from Bhokar in Nanded district, while Prithviraj contested from Karad South in Satara district.