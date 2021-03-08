Maharashtra ATS to take over Hiren Mansukh case, 10 teams assigned to investigation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said the state police were capable of solving the case of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren's death and the recovery of the car with explosives near the residence industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has assigned 10 teams to the investigation of this case. These teams will be split between Mumbai and Thane where they will investigate every lead they have on the case.

Out of the 10 teams, one will be sent to Vasai because his phone was traced to that location. Vasai was the last place his phone could be traced to.

Making a statement in the state Assembly, Deshmukh said after Hiren's wife expressed suspicion that her husband may have been murdered, the ATS registered a case against unidentified persons under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

Hiren, a resident of the neighbouring Thane district, was in possession of the car which was later found with explosives outside Ambani's residence here last month.

The body of Hiran (46), an automobile accessories dealer, was found in a creek in Thane on March 5, hours after he went "missing".

The car, a Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai, on February 25.

Police had said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli- Mulund Bridge on February 18. Deshmukh said in the House that an appropriate probe was being conducted into the entire case.