Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Trainer aircraft crash-lands at Pune's Baramati airport; no injuries reported | Video

Trainer aircraft crash-lands at Pune's Baramati airport; no injuries reported | Video

 The pilot and cadet escaped safely and no injuries were reported.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Trainer aircraft crash-lands at Pune's Baramati airport; no injuries reported | Video
Image Credit: ANI video screen grab.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Life is not a leaderboard': PM Modi's key message to IIT Delhi's 2026 graduating class
2
3
4
5