A trainee aircraft was involved in a runway incident at Baramati Airfield in Maharashtra during a training exercise on Sunday. The aircraft went beyond the runway and moved off the paved surface during a rejected take-off drill. Police said the pilot and cadet on board were safe, and no injuries were reported.
According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, aircraft VT-SEX was taking part in a training exercise at Baramati Airfield. Capt Chirag Shashikant Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jundre were on board when the incident took place.
During the exercise, the aircraft entered the runway through Link Bravo and lined up at the threshold of Runway 29. A rejected take-off was carried out as part of the training process. The aircraft was then positioned at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was conducted.
#WATCH | Baramati | Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill says, "An aircraft VT-SEX was involved in a runway excursion incident at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise, with Capt Chirag Shashikant Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jundre on board. No injuries have been reported."… https://t.co/pPlOMKb4dF pic.twitter.com/htCZvc0u8s— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026
Police said the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop during the exercise. It continued beyond the threshold of Runway 29 and later moved off the extended paved surface on the right side of the runway. The incident resulted in a runway excursion, a term used when an aircraft leaves the runway surface during take-off or landing operations.
Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill said, "An aircraft VT-SEX was involved in a runway excursion incident at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise, with Capt Chirag Shashikant Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jundre on board. No injuries have been reported."
He further said, "The aircraft initially entered the runway through Link Bravo, lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, and carried out a rejected take-off. Thereafter, the aircraft was lined up at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was carried out. During the course of this exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop on the runway and continued beyond the threshold of Runway 29. Subsequently, it veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the Runway 29 threshold."
No injuries were reported to either the pilot or the cadet. Further details about the cause of the incident are awaited.
The latest incident comes around seven months after a Learjet 45 aircraft crashed near Baramati airport in January. VSR Ventures owned the aircraft and was carrying then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with his personal security officer, an attendant and two cockpit crew members.
Pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak were operating the aircraft. It crashed during its second attempt to land at Baramati airport on January 28.
This is also not the first trainer aircraft accident reported at Baramati this year. In May, another trainer aircraft operated by a private company crashed near the Baramati airstrip.
The accident took place near Gojubavi village, which is located close to the airstrip. The trainee pilot was the only person on board and escaped safely without serious injuries.
According to information available at the time, a part of the aircraft struck an electric pole shortly before landing. Despite the impact, the pilot survived without major injuries.
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