Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday presented the state’s budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly. This marks his 11th budget presentation, making him the second-most frequent budget presenter in the state’s history. The budget includes several infrastructure developments including Palghar airport, Metro connectivity and much more.

Infrastructure Push In the Budget

Palghar To Get Airport By 2030

In the 2025 budget, Ajit Pawar announced that the Vadhvan port in Maharashtra's Palghar district will be operational by 2030.

"Vadhvan port in Palghar will be operational by 2030," the minister said, adding the third airport for Mumbai is proposed near the Vadhvan port and a station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will also be near the port.

Job Generation

He announced Maharashtra's new industrial policy which will focus on Rs 40 lakh crore investment and generation of 50 lakh jobs.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is being developed as a growth hub, and it will have a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047, Pawar said.

New Health Policy

In his budget speech, Pawar also said Maharashtra will have a new health and senior citizens' policy.

Shirdi Airport

He also announced a night landing facility at Shirdi airport soon.

Navi Mumbai International Airport

He also mentioned that domestic flights will begin operating from the Navi Mumbai International Airport next month, with 85 percent of the work completed and successful trials already conducted.

Metro Connectivity

State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Metro service will link Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

