Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Likely On Dec 11-12: BJP, Shiv Sena And NCP - Who Is Likely To Get Which Ministry?

The new government has started working in Maharashtra. While BJP has got the top post with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar bagged the Deputy CM post as per the alliance deal. However, all eyes are now on the cabinet expansion with Shiv Sena hoping to get some big ministries as compensatory deals in lieu of the CM post.

If reports are to be believed, the three leaders - Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar have already worked out a power-sharing formula for the distribution of ministries. Now, according to a PTI report, the Maharashtra cabinet expansion is likely to take place on December 11 or 12.

Who Will Get What?

While all eyes are on the Home Ministry, the BJP is unlikely to let it go to its allies. In all likelihood, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will retain Finance and the BJP the Home department. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena will retain Urban Development and may also get Revenue.

A cabinet in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers including the chief minister. The BJP, the biggest constituent of the Mahayuti alliance, is expected to get 21-22 ministerial posts. The Shiv Sena could get 11 to 12 ministerial berths and NCP nine to 10 berths, reported PTI.

The final decision on the number of ministers who would take oath will be taken in a day or two, said a senior BJP leader. The Speaker's election will take place on December 9 (Monday), followed by the trust vote of the new government and the Governor's address to the joint session of both Houses. The winter session of the legislature will start in Nagpur, the state's second capital, from December 16.