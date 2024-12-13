Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion On Dec 15, Oath-Taking Ceremony In Nagpur; Check Party-Wise Ministry Count

Almost two weeks after the Chief Minister's swearing-in, the Mahayuti parties have finalized a date for cabinet expansion after reaching a consensus on portfolio allocation. The Maharashtra Cabinet expansion will take place on December 15 while the oath taking ceremony will be held in Nagpur and not in Mumbai. According to reports, 30-32 ministers are likely to take oath from all three parties - NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena.

The week-long winter session of the Maharashtra state legislature is set to commence in Nagpur, the state's second capital, on December 16. Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 5, alongside Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The Shiv Sena, on several occasions, spoke of Shinde being given a post befitting his stature and sought the home portfolio, which the BJP has not agreed to. Sources said BJP is likely to get 20-21 ministerial berths, followed by 11-12 for the Sena and 9-10 for the Nationalist Congress Party.

The Maharashtra council of ministers can have up to 43 members, including the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule held separate meetings with Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Ajit Pawar on Friday to finalize the cabinet formation.

Hectic parleys took place at Pawar's Deogiri bungalow in south Mumbai where he met his party leaders.

In the November 20 assembly polls, results of which were announced on November 23, the Mahayuti swept to power winning 230 out of 288 seats in the state. The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Pawar's NCP getting 41. The government formation has already seen its fair share of twists and turns with Shinde making way for Fadnavis on the top post. Shinde, who did not want to be part of the government and was keen on focusing on the party organisation, was persuaded to take oath as deputy CM. (With PTI inputs)