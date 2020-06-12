हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Maharashtra cabinet minister, five staff members test coronavirus COVID-19 positive

This is the third case of a minister from the Maharashtra cabinet testing positive for the novel coronavirus. 

Mumbai: As the coronavirus COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra looks bleak with a continous uptick of cases, another state cabinet minister is reported to have tested positive for the infection.

Atleast five members of the personal staff working for the minister have also tested positive for COVID-19. The minister and staff members are all reported to be in stable condition have been put in isolation.

This is the third case of a minister from the Maharashtra cabinet testing positive for the novel coronavirus. 

Earlier in May, cabinet minister and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan had reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. In April, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed with COVID-19. After nearly a month’s treatment at a hospital in Mumbai he was fully cured and discharged. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 3607 new cases with 152 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the latest state health department data, at least 97648 COVID-19 cases have been reported of which 46,078 patients have recovered and discharged. While the death toll in the state has mounted to 3,590.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 47.02 per cent and a mortality (death) rate of 3.07 per cent.

