In a historic move towards social change, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the foundation stone of a global Educational and Medical Complex at Rajeshwarpalli, Sironcha taluka, Gadchiroli district. This is the 1,468-crore development - an amazing creation of 264 acres in the backyard of Maharashtra - is expected to transform the healthcare and education in this traditionally underserved area.

Conceptualized under the resolute developmental vision of Chief Minister Fadnavis and championed by Rana Dilip Rao Suryawanshi, Director of Rana Shipping Company and noted industrialist and philanthropist, the initiative stands as a testament to the transformative power of public-private partnership. The complex will house a 350-bed multispecialty hospital, a medical college, and advanced educational institutions offering professional courses in engineering, dentistry, and nursing. Management of the facility will be overseen by Ruby Hospital and Wellness Pvt. Ltd., reinforcing its commitment to excellence.

Once primarily defined by the challenges of Naxalism, Gadchiroli district is entering a dynamic new phase of reform and progress under Chief Minister Fadnavis’s leadership. The Chief Minister addressed the audience with a resolute message, “This foundation stone laying marks the dawn of inclusive development, ensuring healthcare, education, and employment reach even the remotest geographies of Maharashtra.” He commended Rana Dilip Rao Suryawanshi’s vision, noting that such a strategic infrastructure project demonstrates the enduring impact of constructive collaboration.

The new complex is poised to serve not only the people of Gadchiroli but also neighbouring districts and bordering states of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. For decades, the region’s residents have faced the hardship of traveling to major cities - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, for specialized medical care and advanced education. This facility will eliminate that need, underpinning Gadchiroli’s rise as a regional hub and engine of growth.

Chief Minister Fadnavis further announced Gadchiroli’s emergence as a Green Steel Hub, signalling accelerated development and integration into Maharashtra’s mainstream growth story. Rana Dilip Rao Suryawanshi expressed deep gratitude for the Chief Minister’s support, emphasizing that this initiative will bring transformative relief and opportunity to the people of Gadchiroli. “It is a matter of pride to witness the rise of such a modern, world-class facility in Sironcha. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the district’s long-term progress,” he stated.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Rana Dilip Rao Suryawanshi, Director of Rana Shipping Company, Dr. Parvez Grant, Director of Ruby Hospital; Minister of State Adv. Ashish Jaiswal; MLA Dr. Milind Narote; MLC Hemant Patil; Special Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sandeep Patil; Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari; District Collector Avinash Panda; Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, and numerous other dignitaries. This visionary development marks a turning point for Gadchiroli, setting new benchmarks for inclusive growth, access, and opportunity at the tri-state border, heralding a bright future for Maharashtra’s most remote region.