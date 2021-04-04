हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chairs Cabinet meet to discuss complete lockdown plan

A crucial meeting of the Maharashtra government's cabinet is underway in the capital on Sunday (April 4, 2021). In this meeting, a decision will be made if there is a need for a state-wide lockdown or if only adding necessary precautionary measures will be helpful.

File photo

Mumbai: A crucial meeting of the Maharashtra government's cabinet is underway in the capital on Sunday (April 4, 2021). In this meeting, a decision will be made if there is a need for a state-wide lockdown or if only adding necessary precautionary measures will be helpful.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the issue with heads of insitutions via video conferencing, which includes gym owners, theater and multiplex owners, editors of newspaper. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leader Raj Thackeray were called up and the matter was discussed with them on the phone.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise in Maharashtra with 49,447 new cases of infections and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 4,01,172 active cases of which  9,090 cases have been reported from Mumbai, it has a total of 62,187 active cases.

India recorded 93,249 cases in last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 6.91 lakh. As per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

 

