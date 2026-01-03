Advertisement
NewsIndiaMaharashtra Civic Polls: Candidates Unopposed, SEC Orders Probe Amid Opposition Allegations
MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra Civic Polls: Candidates Unopposed, SEC Orders Probe Amid Opposition Allegations

As many as 69 candidates are set to be elected unopposed in the upcoming civic elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, raising serious political controversy. Of these, 68 candidates belong to the three ruling Mahayuti alliance partners, while one candidate is from the Islam Party in Malegaon.

Jan 03, 2026
Maharashtra Civic Polls: Candidates Unopposed, SEC Orders Probe Amid Opposition AllegationsImage: ANI

According to Hindustan Times, a total of 2,869 seats are being contested in a multi-cornered electoral battle. However, 44 candidates from the BJP, 22 from the Shiv Sena, two from the NCP, and one Islam Party candidate are facing no opposition. The figures were confirmed on Friday, the final day for withdrawal of nominations.

Opposition parties have strongly objected to the unusually high number of uncontested seats, alleging that the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP used intimidation, coercion, or inducements to force rival candidates to withdraw their nominations at the last moment.

Taking note of the allegations, the State Election Commission (SEC) has directed returning officers not to declare winners in these wards until a detailed investigation is completed.

The upcoming municipal polls are shaping up to be the most politically fractured civic elections in Maharashtra’s history, with former allies competing against each other and traditional rivals contesting as partners in a complex, high-stakes political contest.

