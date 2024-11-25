Maharasthra CM Face Update: The political dynamics in the ruling Mahayuti are becoming more clear, days after the thumping victory of the alliance that bagged 231 seats of the total 288. While the NCP MLAs elected Ajit Pawar as their house minister, they reportedly supported Devendra Fadnavis' name for the Maharashtra Chief Minister post. Similarly, Shiv Sena MLAs elected Eknath Shinde as the leader of the legislative party. While Shinde has not spoken about his CM ambition, some Sena MLAs have demanded that he be allowed to continue as the state CM.

Shinde Or Fadnavis?

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has said his party legislators feel Eknath Shinde should continue as the chief minister of the state. He, however, added that Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) will take a unanimous decision on the CM issue. However, he maintained that the decision of the alliance will be acceptable to all the MLAs.

Speculation regarding the chief minister's post started doing rounds after the BJP led by Fadnavis won the highest 132 out of 288 seats in the state elections. The Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats while the NCP got 41 seats.

However, both - NCP and Shiv Sena, do consider the fact that the BJP displayed a big heart by making Shinde CM despite the Sena having 40 MLAs in the outgoing government. According to a TOI report, NCP leaders are of the view that since the BJP has 132 seats, it should get the CM post.

Who Will Be Mahayuti CM?

Fadnavis as a CM may appear the common choice of the Mahayuti as it will solve the possible clash and factionalism as not only Sena cadre but even the NCP cadre want CM from their party. When Pawar won the Baramati seat, NCP workers raised slogans demanding Ajit Pawar to be made the CM. Even Pawar had in past expressed a desire to get the top post, having served as Deputy CM five times. Fadnavis getting the CM post will be the midway path for both Sena and the NCP.