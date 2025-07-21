Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Slams Bombay HC Verdict on 2006 Blasts, Vows Supreme Court Appeal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed shock over the Bombay High Court’s decision to acquit all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, announcing that the state government will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

“The verdict of the Bombay High Court is very shocking and we will challenge it in the Supreme Court,” Fadnavis told reporters.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Bombay High Court verdict in the 2006 train blast case, CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The verdict given by the Bombay High Court is quite shocking for us. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court" pic.twitter.com/OQEkHLyryb — IANS (@ians_india) July 21, 2025

The High Court’s ruling comes nearly two decades after seven coordinated bomb blasts ripped through Mumbai’s suburban trains on July 11, 2006, killing 189 people and injuring over 827. The explosives were placed in first-class compartments of trains departing from Churchgate and detonated within 11 minutes across stations including Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar, and Borivali.

In its judgment, the special bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak cited inconclusive evidence and procedural lapses, stating that the prosecution had “utterly failed” to prove the charges. The court ordered the immediate release of all 12 accused, overturning the 2015 trial court convictions that had sentenced five to death and seven to life imprisonment.

Among those acquitted, Mohammed Sajid Ansari alleged that he and others were falsely implicated and tortured into confession. “We were framed by the police. All 13 arrested individuals are innocent. The ATS created a false narrative, and our confessions were extracted under duress,” Ansari told ANI, adding that his family had suffered immensely during his 19-year incarceration.

Zamir Ahmed’s brother, Sarifur Rehman, echoed similar sentiments, stating that his family endured years of hardship. “We have been saying for 19 years that he was falsely implicated. Today, by the grace of God, we received relief from the High Court,” Rehman said.

The acquittal has reignited debate over investigative accountability and judicial fairness in terror-related cases. With the state government preparing to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court, legal and political ramifications are expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

(With Inputs from ANI)