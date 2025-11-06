Maharashtra CM Orders Probe Into Land Deal Involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Son

Amid growing controversy over a high-value land transaction in Pune’s upscale Mundhwa-Koregaon Park area, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered a high-level investigation into the deal involving Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar.

The CM directed a three-member committee, led by Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Vikas Kharge, to examine the transaction. Fadnavis described the allegations as “prima facie very serious”, stating that the committee would investigate how government land was transferred without proper authorisation and why stamp duty was waived.

Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said he had requested detailed reports from the Revenue and Land Records departments, assuring that strict action would be taken if wrongdoing is detected, emphasising that “even Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would not support any wrongdoing.”

The investigation follows accusations by the former Leader of Opposition in the State Council and Shiv Sena UBT leader Ambadas Danve, who alleged misuse of power in the land deal. Danve claimed that land worth Rs 1,800 crore was purchased for just Rs 300 crore, with a stamp duty payment of only Rs 500.

“Deputy CM Ajit’s son Parth Pawar’s company, Amedia, which has a share capital of merely Rs 1 lakh, was able to acquire such high-value land. This alleged scam must now be thoroughly investigated,” Danve said.

In response, the Revenue Department has suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru for their involvement in the transaction. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has declined to comment, while Parth Pawar told a TV channel, “I have not done anything wrong. I have not engaged in any illegal or unethical activity.”

Danve explained that the 40-acre plot in Mundhwa-Koregaon Park was reportedly classified as government-owned land under the ‘Watan’ category, reserved for the Mahar community and protected under the Bombay Inferior Village Watans Abolition Act, 1958. The plot was sold to Amedia Enterprises LLP (also referred to in some reports as Amedia Holdings LLP) for roughly Rs 300 crore. Parth Pawar is listed as a partner in the firm, which shares its registered address with his Pune residence in Yashwant Nagar.

The land’s market value is believed to be significantly higher than the sale price, raising questions over potential undervaluation. Danve highlighted that Amedia had already initiated plans to build an IT park and data centre on the site, adding, “Parth Pawar should come forward and explain this, so that others can understand the secret of his success.”

He further noted the rapid approval process: “On April 22, 2025, Amedia passed a resolution to build an IT park. Remarkably, within 48 hours, the Directorate of Industries waived the stamp duty on the project. Under which rule did the Directorate accept such a proposal from a company with no prior experience and waive the stamp duty? The entire transaction was completed in just 27 days, with stamp duty of only Rs 500 charged.”

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar has called for a judicial inquiry, describing the deal as a violation of law and demanding a transparent investigation into Parth Pawar’s company.

Meanwhile, former BJP minister Eknath Khadse, who had resigned over a previous land scam during his tenure as Revenue Minister, urged that Ajit Pawar should step down from his post as Deputy CM until the probe is concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)