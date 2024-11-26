Maharashtra CM Race: Eknath Shinde Pins Hope On PM Modi; RSS Rallies Behind Devendra Fadnavis; Will President Rule Kick In Amid Delays?

Maharashtra CM Race: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, tendered their resignation on Tuesday as the government formation process gains momentum. If reports are to be believed, Eknath Shinde is not willing to play the second fiddle behind Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP is pushing for Fadnavis as CM and Shinde is reportedly not happy with the move.

Sena MPs May Meet Modi

According to the Zee News report, Shiv Sena MPs have sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reports suggest that the MPs plan to request the Prime Minister to allow Shinde to continue as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

RSS Backs Fadnavis For CM

On the other hand, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat held a crucial meeting with the BJP's central leadership in Delhi on Monday, according to reports. Later in the evening, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also met with senior leaders connected to the BJP high command.

The reports further revealed that the RSS is in favour of appointing Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, even if it is for a limited tenure. However, the final decision on the matter rests with the BJP's central leadership. So, there may be a possibility that Fadnavis and Shinde may share the CM post alternatively.

President Rule In Maharashtra?

However, amid the tussle, the government formation has been delayed as the state awaits a new Chief Minister. Amid this, there are speculations of temporary President Rule in the state. However, it is unlikely as there have been two precedents in the past when the government formation was delayed. The Maharashtra government may ask Eknath Shinde to continue as caretaker CM until the government formation.

A President Rule is also unlikely because the Election Commission of India on Sunday submitted copies of the gazette with names of the newly-elected members of the state legislative assembly to Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, thus formally commencing the 15th assembly. As per Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act about the publication of results of the state assembly, 'after submission of the notification of the names of the members elected, it shall be deemed that the House has been duly constituted.'