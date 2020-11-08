Unlock 5.0: Places of worship likely to reopen in Maharashtra from this date

Mumbai: Even as the whole country is moving towards the unlock phase, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted that temples and other religious places of worship will be reopened in the state after Diwali 2020.

In a public address via video-conferencing, Thackeray said, “We will open the temples and places of worship soon. Let Diwali be over. But even when we open the temples, you can leave your chappals [slippers] outside but not your mask.”

The Maharashtra CM has been facing constant backlash from the opposition BJP for not having allowed temples to be reopened as of yet. In a webcast, Thackeray said, "I am ready for brickbats if it ensures good health and safety of citizens. How to avoid crowds and ensure physical distancing in places of worship will be worked out and a standard operating procedure will be drafted after Diwali."

Thackeray urged citizens to wear masks in places of worship and also appealed people to avoid bursting firecrackers in public places. "Celebrate Diwali, light lamps but avoid firecrackers,” he said.

"Let us have self control and restrain from bursting firecrackers which will lead to pollution.Let us not waste nine months' of hard work against the pandemic during four days of Diwali celebrations," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We have opened almost everything and the economic activity is picking up pace," he said.