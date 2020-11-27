Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Saamana, 'We need one single policy for lockdowns'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an interview to his Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana claiming that a single policy for lockdowns was needed.

The interview was taken on the day the ruling coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi completed of one year in governance.

CM Thackeray said, "We are trying online education. We had decided to open schools for classes 9 to 12, but in many states schools had begun and we got reports of teachers and students getting infected. They had to shut it all down again. It is like playing with life."

He mentioned that he sppoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set one policy for lockdown applicable to the whole country.

"... I spoke to the honorable Prime Minister to set a policy for the whole country. This state is open but that state is closed, coronavirus cases are on the rise there, so close that state but since the number of infections are less another state is open. We need to apply the rule instead just staying safe till next year," he said.

Further, he urged that the states and the Center should enhance cooperation with each other in the field of education. "What you can do. Can you offer TV channels? Do you give us instant networking facility for online too? We are doing it, in my Dussehra speech I said that Rs 37 thousand crores is with the center. Around Rs 4-5 thousand crores have been released. Bu the amount increased now again Rs 37–34 thousand crores are owed by the Centre."

The interview was taken by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut, CM Thackeray spoke on a number of issues from his family being targeted in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to ‘love jihad’.

