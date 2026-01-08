Maharashtra: Congress To Move Court Seeking Disqualification Of 12 Ambernath Corporators Who Joined BJP

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday announced that it would initiate legal proceedings to seek the disqualification of 12 corporators from the Ambernath Municipal Council who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The corporators, who were elected on the Congress symbol in the recent municipal polls, formally joined the BJP earlier in the day. The Congress described the move as “completely illegal” and “unconstitutional”, alleging that it violates the Anti-Defection Law and constitutional provisions.

The party said the 12 corporators had already been suspended on Wednesday after it emerged that they had joined hands with the BJP in the Ambernath Municipal Council and were preparing to shift their political allegiance.

Senior Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said forming a separate group or joining another political party after being elected on a specific party’s ticket amounts to a violation of constitutional norms.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Forming a separate group or later joining another party is unethical and unconstitutional. Legal notices will be served to all twelve individuals shortly,” Sawant said.

The Congress leadership maintained that since the corporators secured their electoral mandate under the Congress banner, they automatically forfeited their right to continue as elected representatives upon switching sides. The party said it would approach the appropriate judicial or administrative authorities in the coming days to seek their formal removal from the municipal council.

Earlier in the day, all 12 corporators formally joined the BJP in the presence of state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik. The mass defection followed days of intense political developments that significantly altered the balance of power in the local body.

The crisis has its roots in the municipal elections held on December 20 last year, which resulted in a fractured mandate. In a move that surprised the state leadership, local units of the BJP, Congress and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP came together to form the Ambernath Vikas Aghadi (AVA). The alliance was aimed at keeping the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena out of power, despite the party emerging as the single largest force with 27 seats, short of the majority mark of 31.

State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal had earlier termed the alliance unacceptable and contrary to party ideology.

Following the defections, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan said the corporators had joined the BJP in the interest of development. “They have joined us not for power, but for the development of Ambernath. They trust the leadership of the BJP-led government to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” he said.

On the other hand, Pradip Patil, former Congress block president and one of the defectors, alleged that the state Congress leadership suspended them without hearing their side. “We formed the Vikas Aghadi to free Ambernath from years of corruption and intimidation. Since our own party did not support our local vision, we decided to join the BJP,” he said.

The development has also triggered discontent within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena termed the move a “betrayal of coalition dharma” and accused the BJP of undermining its ally by inducting Congress defectors. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier expressed strong displeasure over any understanding with the Congress, though the induction indicates a shift in the BJP’s local strategy.