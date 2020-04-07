हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross 1,000-mark with 150 fresh cases, Mumbai worst-hit

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.

PTI photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit with the novel Coronavirus as the state became the first in the country to report more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday (April 7), at least 150 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection across Maharashtra, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,018. Of the total 150 patients detected today, 116 were reported from Mumbai alone. 

Take a look at the list of new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours across the state: 

Mumbai: 116
Pune: 18
Ahmedbagar: 3
Buldhana: 2
Thane: 2
Nagpur: 3
Satara: 1
Aurangabad: 3
Ratnagiri: 1
Sangali: 1

In another development, Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to completely lock down Dharavi, one of the most congested urban areas in the world, in order to prevent it from emerging as a COVID-19 hotpsot. The area, a massive maze of shanty colonies, small scale units and squalor, is part of Shewale's constituency and currently has seven coronavirus positive persons.

"If the virus is not contained in Dharavi, then Mumbai will be in serious trouble. The spread of coronavirus can be very fast in Dharavi due to the congestion," the Shiv Sena MP said.

