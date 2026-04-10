Cricketing fever: Maharashtra couple trends after revealing newborn's name in 'RCB style' | VIRAL VIDEO

Cricket is more than a sport in India – for many, it’s a religion – and therefore, fanatics use unique and creative ways to pay tribute to their sporting heroes. A couple from Maharashtra has demonstrated this fandom in a new way that is causing quite a stir on social media with the “IPL-style” reveal of their newborn son’s name.

Naming ceremony or IPL auction?

What would normally be an intimate naming ceremony event was transformed into a sensationalised, high-energy event similar to a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match presentation. In the now-viral video, the couple deviated from the traditional method of announcing their baby’s name and instead went for an extravagant reveal in red and gold like that of the Bengaluru franchise.

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The big reveal: 'Virat'!

During the shareable portion of the reveal, which was videoed by the baby’s mother, Gauri Mahadik, the couple opened up a custom-designed RCB jersey with the name ‘Virat’ printed prominently on the back of the jersey. Before the audience was made aware of their child’s name, many in attendance cheered as the name ‘Virat’ was revealed to them just as it would when a new player is revealed by the RCB.

The fans who were there could be heard shouting as the high-pressure stadium announced the "reveal." The cricketing community on social media has embraced this creative act. They posted the video online and soon received thousands of views and comments, with many calling it the "ultimate tribute" to King Kohli.

Reaction by fan: 'This is how RCB shows 'loyalty'

Cultural effect: Other comments showed that in India, there is a huge family connection between star celebrities like Kohli and the fans.

The incredible RCB mania

Regardless of how good or bad the RCB looks in a season, their fan base is one of the most dedicated in all of professional sports. This viral event highlights how powerful Virat Kohli is as a brand and the emotional connection that the IPL has with the people of India, even when they are not in the stands or playing.

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