Maharashtra: Couple set ablaze by relatives; woman dies, husband battles for life

AHMEDNAGAR: In a case of honour killing, police said on Monday that a woman and her husband were set on fire allegedly by her family members in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra as they were against the marriage of the couple.

The woman succumbed to her burn injuries at a hospital in Pune on Sunday, while the man who has suffered 40% burns is still struggling for life, said a police official.

Inspector Vijaykumar Botre of Parner tehsil termed the incident a case of honour killing and told PTI that 23-year-old Mangesh Chandrakant Ranasing and his 23-year-old wife Rukmini Rama Bharathiya were set ablaze by her father and other relatives as they decided to tie the knot despite being from different castes.

He added that the incident happened on Wednesday in Nighoj village, less than 100 kilometres from the district headquarters.

"Ranasingh, a construction worker and Rukmini got married in November last year against the wishes of her parents. On April 28, she came to Nighoj village to meet her parents. On May 1, Mangesh came to take her to their marital home," Botre told PTI.

Botre added that Rukmini's father Rama Bharathiya, her uncle Surendrakumar and maternal uncle Ghanshyam Ranej set the couple on fire after locking them in a room.

The couple were rescued by neighbours who rushed to help after hearing their screams. The neighbours then called the police but all the accused had managed to escape from the scene of the incident before the arrival of police.

"We rushed them to Sassoon Hospital in Pune where Rukmini died on Sunday while undergoing treatment. In her dying declaration, she has named the accused. We have arrested Surendrakumar and Ghanshyam. Accused Rama Bharathiya is absconding and efforts are on to nab him," Botre said.