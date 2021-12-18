हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Maharashtra COVID-19 alert! 18 school students in Navi Mumbai test positive

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that out of 950 students that were tested for coronavirus, samples of 18 have been found positive. 

Maharashtra COVID-19 alert! 18 school students in Navi Mumbai test positive
Representational image

New Delhi: Around 18 students of a school in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, ANI reported. 

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that out of 950 students that were tested for coronavirus, samples of 18 have been found positive. 

The school has been shut for the next week while the remaining students will be tested at their residences, Bangar added. 

The NMMC Commissioner told ANI, “The source student's father had a travel history to Qatar but had tested negative upon RT-PCR. The student's sample has been sent for genome sequencing. " He added that all the contacts of COVID positive students will be traced for testing.

On Friday, Maharashtra logged 902 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, the health department said. The statewide infection tally mounted to 66,47,840, while the death toll rose to 1,41,329, the department added. 

Meanwhile, with three more cases of Omicron in the state on Saturday, the tally of the new COVID-19 variant has climbed to 43 in Maharashtra. The new cases were recorded in Satara's Phaltan and it was found that all the patients have a history of international travel. 

So far, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have detected cases of Omicron in the country. taking the tally to over 100. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusNavi MumbaischoolCOVID in MaharashtraMaharashtra
Next
Story

Ganga Expressway will not only connect districts but also hearts: Yogi Adityanath

Must Watch

PT7M3S

Covovax gets emergency use approval