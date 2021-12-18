Maharashtra COVID-19 alert! 18 school students in Navi Mumbai test positive

New Delhi: Around 18 students of a school in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, ANI reported.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that out of 950 students that were tested for coronavirus, samples of 18 have been found positive.

The school has been shut for the next week while the remaining students will be tested at their residences, Bangar added.

The NMMC Commissioner told ANI, “The source student's father had a travel history to Qatar but had tested negative upon RT-PCR. The student's sample has been sent for genome sequencing. " He added that all the contacts of COVID positive students will be traced for testing.

On Friday, Maharashtra logged 902 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, the health department said. The statewide infection tally mounted to 66,47,840, while the death toll rose to 1,41,329, the department added.

Meanwhile, with three more cases of Omicron in the state on Saturday, the tally of the new COVID-19 variant has climbed to 43 in Maharashtra. The new cases were recorded in Satara's Phaltan and it was found that all the patients have a history of international travel.

So far, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have detected cases of Omicron in the country. taking the tally to over 100.

(With agency inputs)

