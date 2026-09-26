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Maharashtra declares drought in 265 talukas, announces 12-point relief package

The Maharashtra government on Saturday declared drought conditions in 265 of the state’s 358 talukas after deficient monsoon rainfall during the 2026 Kharif season.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Maharashtra declares drought in 265 talukas, announces 12-point relief package
Image Credit: IANS

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