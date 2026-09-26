/Maharashtra declares drought in 265 talukas, announces 12-point relief package

The Maharashtra government on Saturday declared drought conditions in 265 of the state’s 358 talukas after deficient monsoon rainfall during the 2026 Kharif season.
It also announced a 12-point relief package for affected farmers and rural households.
The state’s Relief and Rehabilitation Department issued the declaration through a Government Resolution (GR) following the implementation of Trigger-1 guidelines under the Drought Management Code, 2016, and on the basis of a report submitted by the Commissioner of Agriculture.
District Collectors have been directed to immediately begin panchnama, or field assessments, of crop losses across the affected regions.
The administration has been instructed to collect geotagged photographs, along with GPS coordinates, of damaged farmland and submit a comprehensive crop assessment report to the government through the Agriculture Commissioner.
To support farmers, agricultural labourers and affected rural populations, the state government has extended a 12-point package of relief measures and concessions to the 265 designated talukas.
The package includes a full waiver of land revenue for affected farmers, restructuring of existing agricultural loans and an immediate stay on the recovery of all agriculture-related bank loans.
The government has also announced exemptions or concessions on current electricity bills for agricultural pumps above 7.5 HP capacity. Electricity charges for pumps up to 7.5 HP have already been waived.
Students in schools and colleges in the affected areas will be exempted from examination fees. The government has also relaxed work norm criteria under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to maximise employment generation.
Water tankers will be deployed wherever drinking water shortages occur.
The government has issued strict orders preventing the disconnection of electricity supplies to agricultural pumps in villages declared scarcity-hit.
It has also directed the implementation of targeted distribution systems to prevent food grain shortages among farmers and daily-wage agricultural workers.
Measures have been ordered to ensure adequate supplies and availability of fodder for cattle. Water conservation works are to be rolled out immediately in affected areas, while comprehensive plans are to be prepared for drinking water and livestock water resources in accordance with government directives.
Of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas, 265, which is nearly 75 per cent fall under Trigger-1 drought severity.
In the Konkan region, the affected talukas are in Ratnagiri (3), Sindhudurg (8) and Raigad (1 Srivardhan), taking the total to 12.
In the Nashik division, the figures are Nashik (10), Dhule (4), Jalgaon (15), Nandurbar (6) and Ahilyanagar (14), for a total of 49.
The Pune division has Pune (8), Solapur (11), Sangli (4), Satara (6) and Kolhapur (6), totalling 35.
In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, the affected talukas are Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (9), Jalna (8), Beed (11), Latur (10), Dharashiv (8), Nanded (14), Parbhani (9) and Hingoli (5), taking the total to 74.
In the Amravati division, the figures are Buldhana (13), Amravati (14), Akola (7), Washim (6) and Yavatmal (16), for a total of 56.
The Nagpur division has Wardha (7), Nagpur (14), Bhandara (3), Gondia (1), Chandrapur (12) and Gadchiroli (2), totalling 39.
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane confirmed the government’s decision to declare drought in 265 talukas.
Sunetra Pawar, who is currently visiting drought-hit villages in Nanded district, said the government was with farmers and that they would not be left in the lurch.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions and Solapur district two days ago, said funds would not be an issue in tackling the present agrarian crisis.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited drought-affected villages in Vidarbha, also said farmers must not lose heart and that the government would provide substantial financial assistance.
(with IANS inputs)
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