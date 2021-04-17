Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh report nearly 50% of total COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 1.75 lakh

New Delhi: On a day that India reported 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours, data revealed that 10 states accounted for 85.83 per cent of the tally while Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh reported over half of the total number.

As per the data by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday, Maharashtra registered the maximum casualties with 398 deaths, followed by Delhi with 141, Chhattisgarh at third with 138, Uttar Pradesh reported 103 deaths, Gujarat 94, Karnataka 78, Madhya Pradesh 60, Jharkhand 56, Punjab 50 and Tamil Nadu 33 in the past 24 hours.

These 10 states states account for 85.83 per cent of the new deaths. While, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh have reportedly been the worst-hit states in the second and the worst COVID-19 wave.

On the other hand, nine states and union territories (UTs) have not reported any CVOID-19 death in past day. These are Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagra Haveli, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on Saturday India recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 2.34 lakh COVID-19 cases taking the active count to 16.79 lakh. The country's total coronavirus caseload has now soared to 1.45 crore.

There were 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases, 1,23,354 recoveries and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours.