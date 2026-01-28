Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies at 66 in a plane crash: Obituary

Ajit Anantrao Pawar, a towering figure in Maharashtra politics and an influential leader, died in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning. He was 66. Pawar was serving as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the time of his death, a post he held multiple times and in which he became one of the state’s longest‑serving leaders.

Pawar was killed when the aircraft he was travelling in crashed during an attempted landing at Baramati airport. The accident also claimed the lives of five others on board, as per the DGCA report.

Born on 22 July 1959, Pawar devoted more than four decades to public service. He entered politics at a very young age and was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati in 1991 before moving into state politics. Over the course of his career, he was renowned for his deep engagement in state politics and his ability to navigate complex political landscapes. He served multiple terms as Deputy Chief Minister under different administrations and was widely recognised as a seasoned strategist and administrator. His portfolios included critical sectors such as irrigation, water resources and finance, reflecting his role in shaping policy across the state.

Pawar’s political journey was marked by his leadership within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his role in shaping Maharashtra’s governance. A key achievement was his stewardship of development initiatives in his home region of Baramati, where he worked to channel infrastructure investment and expand services for rural and urban communities. Pawar also played important roles in the cooperative sector, serving as chairman of both the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank and the Pune District Cooperative Bank in the 1990s, and participated in efforts to strengthen agricultural and economic institutions in the region.

Pawar’s political journey included periods of upheaval and reinvention. In 2023, he led a factional split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), later recognised by the Election Commission with control of the party name and symbol, cementing his position as a formidable force in Maharashtra politics. Despite setbacks in national polls for his faction, he maintained a strong regional base and helped his party perform strongly in state assembly contests.

In 2024, his faction of the NCP was recognised as the official party by the Election Commission, a testament to his influence and organisational strength.

Beyond government office, Pawar was active in sports and educational bodies, holding leadership positions such as president of the Maharashtra Olympic Association and involvement in cultural organisations.

Colleagues and opponents alike acknowledged his commitment to his home region of Baramati and his efforts to address the aspirations of rural and urban communities across Maharashtra. His sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the state’s political establishment and prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders across the spectrum.

Pawar is survived by his wife and two children. His death marks the end of a significant chapter in Maharashtra’s political history, and his legacy will be remembered for his tenacity, leadership and enduring contribution to public life.