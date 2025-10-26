Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: Suspended Police Officer Arrested | Top Updates

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: Suspended Police Officer Surrenders Before Police, Arrested | Top Updates

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: The alleged suicide of a doctor has stirred the nation. However, the police have continued their action in the case as Suspended PSI Gopal Badne was arrested on Sunday after he surrendered before the Satara police. This marks the second arrest in the case.

According to news agency ANI, Satara District SP Tushar Doshi confirmed the arrest of the second accused in the doctor rape case. Earlier, the police arrested Prashant Bankar, the other accused.

The woman doctor died by suicide in Satara on Friday, leaving a note written on her hand that named a police official and two others. Furthermore, the doctor alleged in the note on her palm of her hand that she had been raped four times by Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and was subjected to mental and physical abuse for over five months.

Gopal Badne is a police officer, while Prashant Bankar is the son of the landlord in the house where the doctor lived.

CM Fadnavis Assures Strict Action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that strict action will be taken against those who are guilty in the suicide of a woman doctor at the Sub-District Hospital in Satara.

The Chief Minister, however, added that politicising "such a sensitive issue is very insensitive."

ANI quoted CM Fadnavis as saying, "This is a very serious issue. A young doctor wrote her suicide note on her hand before committing suicide. It is very unfortunate, and the government, immediately taking action, has suspended the concerned police officials, and arrests are also being made," Fadnavis told reporters.

"No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken... Politicising such a sensitive issue is very insensitive."

Victim's Family Demands Strict Punishment

The victim's cousin alleged that the doctor had been facing political pressure related to her work. "There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice," the cousin told ANI.

Another cousin demanded strict punishment for those involved. "The accused should get the strictest of punishment," he said.

Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide Note

The 26-year-old female doctor also left behind a detailed four-page suicide note apart from the inked note on the palm of her hand, stating that a police officer raped her four times and exerted pressure on her to issue fake fitness certificates of the accused in police cases.

According to an IANS report, in her note, the woman has stated that she was allegedly under pressure not only from police officials but even from a Member of Parliament (MP) and his personal assistants.

IANS further reported that in her four-page suicide note, she wrote that police officers pressured her into issuing fake fitness certificates for accused, many of whom would not even be brought in for a medical examination. When she refused to comply, she would be harassed by Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and others, she added in her note.

She had complained 21 times to various authorities, but no action was taken.

