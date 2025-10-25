A shocking case has come to light from Maharashtra's Satara on Friday, where a female doctor reportedly died by suicide. She also left a note written on her hand, naming a police official and two others.

According to police authorities, a case has been registered against the accused under the charges of rape and abetment to suicide. Meanwhile, the Police Sub-Inspector named in the note has been suspended.

Satara Superintendent of Police, Tushar Doshi, informed about the registration of a case against the accused under charges of rape and abetment to suicide.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Doshi further stated that the police teams are trying to locate the two accused. A thorough investigation will be conducted, and stringent action will be taken.

ANI quoted Satara SP as saying, "A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty. Our teams are trying to locate the two accused. A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken."

While police jumped into action, the victim's cousin has alleged that the doctor faced political pressure to conduct a false post-mortem.

"There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice," the cousin told ANI.

Another cousin demanded the strictest punishment for those involved.

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde on Friday assured that a detailed investigation will be done into the case.

Munde told reporters in Mumbai, "Detailed investigation will be carried out into the case... A media trial should not be done. Justice should be served. If an educated doctor, who saves so many lives, has to go through what she went through, it is very unfortunate. Our Home Minister, the Chief Minister, will take cognisance and ensure that justice is served..."

Further information on the matter is awaited.

Also Read: Maharashtra Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide, Accuses Police Sub-Inspector Of Rape

(with ANI inputs)

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).