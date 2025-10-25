Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide: The alleged suicide of a 26-year-old female doctor from Maharashtra's Satara district has drawn national attention. The doctor wrote a note on the palm of her hand that she was raped four times by a Sub-Inspector. She worked as a medical officer at the Phaltan sub-district hospital in Satara.

The doctor hails from Beed district and was working in the hospital for 23 months, and was just a month away from completing her bond period for service in a rural area.

The woman also alleged that she was subjected to mental and physical abuse for over five months.

Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide Note

Now, according to news agency IANS, it has been revealed in her suicide note that she was under pressure not only from police officials but also from a Member of Parliament (MP) and his personal assistants.

In her four-page suicide note, the woman has alleged that police officers pressured her into issuing fake fitness certificates for accused, many of whom would not even be brought in for a medical examination. When she refused to comply, she would be harassed by Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and others.

"The reason for my death is Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne, who raped me and Prashant Bankar, who tortured me mentally and physically for 4 months,” the note reportedly read.

Gopal Badne is a police officer, while Prashant Bankar is the son of the landlord in the house where the doctor lived.

She also complained 21 times to several authorities, but no action was taken.

In her note, she recounted a particular instance and wrote that once she had refused to issue a certificate, after which two PAs of an MP came to the hospital and made her speak to him over the phone. She has reportedly stated in her note that during that conversation, the politician threatened her indirectly.

As per IANS, the victim's cousin also made similar allegations about the doctor being made to falsify medical certificates.

Police Action In Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide Case

A case has been registered against both the accused, Badne and Banka,r under charges of rape and abetment to suicide, and the police officer has been suspended.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took cognisance of the case and directed the Satara Superintendent of Police to take strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the police arrested Prashant Bankar, and he will be produced in court on Saturday.

(with IANS inputs)



(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).