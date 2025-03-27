Maharashtra Drug Bust: 2 Held With Rs 50 Crore Mephedrone In Mumbai, Lab Busted In Raigad

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a clandestine mephedrone manufacturing lab in Maharashtra's Raigad district after seizing the contraband valued at Rs 50 crore from a house in Mumbai, officials said on Thursday. Two men, including the manufacturer of the synthetic drug, have been arrested, they said.

A supplier of the drugs (who is among the two held) has two previous cases against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which were registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). He was out on bail and involved in the mephedrone manufacturing syndicate, an official said.

Based on specific information, the NCB personnel apprehended two persons after seizing 46.8 kg of mephedrone from a house in Bhandup area of Mumbai on Saturday, he said. The drug was kept hidden in a plastic container at the residence of one of them, the official said.

During the interrogation, it came to light that one of the arrested accused manufactured the drug at a laboratory situated in Mahad industrial area of neighbouring Raigad, he said. A team of the NCB subsequently conducted a raid at the lab and chemicals used to manufacture the drug were seized in a large quantity, he said. The NCB sleuths have sealed the lab, the official said. Further probe into the case was underway, he added.