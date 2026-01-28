Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crashed during landing in Baramati city.

According to a Zee News TV report, four to five people who were on board the aircraft are said to be injured; there is no report of any casualties.

Ajit Pawar was expected to visit Baramati along with NCP leaders to attend a party program. However, it is not clear whether Ajit Pawar was on board the aircraft or not.

This is a developing story; further details are awaited.