Ajit Pawar's helicopter crash: Five people injured in landing accident
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's plane crashes during landing in Baramati city
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crashed during landing in Baramati city.
According to a Zee News TV report, four to five people who were on board the aircraft are said to be injured; there is no report of any casualties.
Ajit Pawar was expected to visit Baramati along with NCP leaders to attend a party program. However, it is not clear whether Ajit Pawar was on board the aircraft or not.
This is a developing story; further details are awaited.
