NewsIndiaAjit Pawars helicopter crash: Five people injured in landing accident
DEPUTY CM AJIT PAWAR

Ajit Pawar's helicopter crash: Five people injured in landing accident

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's plane crashes during landing in Baramati city 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ajit Pawar's helicopter crash: Five people injured in landing accident

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crashed during landing in Baramati city.

According to a Zee News TV report, four to five people who were on board the aircraft are said to be injured; there is no report of any casualties.

Ajit Pawar was expected to visit Baramati along with NCP leaders to attend a party program. However, it is not clear whether Ajit Pawar was on board the aircraft or not. 

This is a developing story; further details are awaited.

