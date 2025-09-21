Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962608https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-dy-cm-eknath-shinde-s-x-account-hacked-hackers-post-pakistan-turkey-flags-2962608.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA DEPUTY CM X ACCOUNT HACKED

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s X Account Hacked, Hackers Post Pakistan, Turkey Flags

According to officials, the intrusion was noticed quickly, and the cybercrime police were alerted. The technical team managing the Deputy CM’s handle acted promptly and retrieved control of the account within 30–40 minutes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 01:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s X Account Hacked, Hackers Post Pakistan, Turkey FlagsMaharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo Source: IANS)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official X account was hacked on Sunday, with hackers posting images of Pakistan and Turkey flags.

According to officials, the intrusion was noticed quickly, and the cybercrime police were alerted. The technical team managing Deputy Chief Minister Shinde’s account acted promptly and retrieved control of the account within 30-40 minutes.

The hacking attempt coincided with the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash on Sunday. Hackers also live-streamed visuals featuring images of the two countries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The cybercrime police were immediately informed, and the team in charge of the account restored access,” an official said.

Shinde’s office stated that the account has now been fully recovered and is functioning normally. The incident has raised fresh concerns about cybersecurity.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh