Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s X Account Hacked, Hackers Post Pakistan, Turkey Flags

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official X account was hacked on Sunday, with hackers posting images of Pakistan and Turkey flags.

According to officials, the intrusion was noticed quickly, and the cybercrime police were alerted. The technical team managing Deputy Chief Minister Shinde’s account acted promptly and retrieved control of the account within 30-40 minutes.

The hacking attempt coincided with the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash on Sunday. Hackers also live-streamed visuals featuring images of the two countries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The cybercrime police were immediately informed, and the team in charge of the account restored access,” an official said.

Shinde’s office stated that the account has now been fully recovered and is functioning normally. The incident has raised fresh concerns about cybersecurity.