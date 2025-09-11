Maharashtra Extra Marital Affair Turns Fatal: Man Found Dead In Car, Lavani Dancer Lover Arrested For Blackmail

Maharashtra Married Man Found Dead: From Maharashtra's Solapur, a shocking case has come to light where a man's body was found in his car. While initially it was suspected as a suicide case, the investigation unravelled shocking details. In a chilling twist in the Barshi tehsil murder case, police discovered the body of a married man inside his car, sparking a probe that has rocked the region.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Govind Jagannath Barge, was found with a gunshot wound to his head late Monday night in Sasure village. A pistol lay beside him, leading investigators to initially treat the case as suicide. But suspicions soon mounted, and police began exploring the possibility of murder.

The Secret Affair

Despite being married with two children, Govind was allegedly in a relationship with Puja Gaikwad, a Lavani dancer from Paragaon Kala Kendra. Investigators revealed that Govind had showered her with expensive gifts, including gold jewellery and a luxury smartphone worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

But their romance had soured in recent days, with heated arguments escalating between the two. According to police, Govind drove to Puja’s house on Monday night in an attempt to resolve their disputes. Hours later, he was found dead in his car.

Blackmail and Threats

Govind’s brother-in-law, Laxman Jagannath Chavan, filed a complaint accusing Puja of blackmailing the victim with threats of false rape charges while repeatedly extorting money.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Puja Gaikwad on charges of abetment to suicide. Relatives, however, insist this was no suicide but a cold-blooded murder, demanding a deeper probe.

Police Investigation

Police have recovered six bullet casings from the scene and are scanning CCTV footage while questioning locals. Police said it is probing all angles and added that forensic tests will determine whether the pistol found belonged to Govind.