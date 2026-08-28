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Maharashtra FDA cancels Cipla Pune unit’s drug sale licence over violations

During an inspection in June, FDA officials found unauthorised promotional text on the packaging of Reactin Plus, a Schedule H prescription medicine. The words “analgesic and antipyretic” were printed on the packaging despite not being permitted.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Maharashtra FDA cancels Cipla Pune unit’s drug sale licence over violations
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Maharashtra FDA cancels Cipla Pune unit’s drug sale licence over violations
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