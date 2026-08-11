/Maharashtra FDA suspends Blinkit store licence in Mumbai after cockroach infestation, hygiene violations

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of a Blinkit store in Mumbai after an inspection uncovered major hygiene and food-storage violations. Inspectors discovered a large number of cockroaches on the fruit and vegetable stock.
The inspection was conducted on August 7 at the quick-commerce firm’s facility in Malad West. Officials found food items kept directly on the floor, rusty storage racks, and inadequately maintained cold-storage units. They also found insufficient measures for controlling pests and rodents.
Certain food items had passed their expiry dates, while others were damaged or showed signs of possible tampering. The store also failed to arrange products in line with the First In, First Out (FIFO) and First Expiry, First Out (FEFO) methods.
The FDA further identified deficiencies in waste management as well as in the personal hygiene standards of staff who handled food. Medical check-ups and health records for food-handling employees proved inadequate, while the supply of necessary personal protective equipment was also found to be unsatisfactory.
Following the inspection, the FDA suspended the food licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The order requires that all food business operations at the premises remain suspended until further notice.
This step forms part of a broader food-safety enforcement campaign by the Maharashtra FDA, led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Between 25 May and 31 July, the department inspected 3,137 hotels, restaurants, eateries and other food establishments across Mumbai, issuing 764 improvement notices and suspending 165 licences.
Food products totaling 28.66 lakh kg and valued at Rs 55.72 crore were seized or destroyed, according to Mundhe.
Of the 165 licence suspensions, establishments have lodged appeals in 103 cases. Interim relief has been granted in eligible cases following verification of compliance.
Mundhe clarified that a licence suspension does not automatically result in permanent closure. Establishments are provided an opportunity to correct the violations, after which the FDA conducts hearings before deciding whether to lift the suspension.
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