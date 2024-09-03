Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against Former DGP, Six Others For Alleged Extortion

The Thane city police have lodged an FIR against seven individuals, including former Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey, on charges of alleged irregularities and extortion. The FIR, which was registered recently, is based on a complaint by Mumbai businessman Sanjay Punamiya, who claims that he was harassed by the accused between May 2021 and June 30, 2024.

In addition to Pandey, the other individuals named in the FIR include retired ACP Sardar Patil, PI Manohar Patil, as well as Advocate Shekar Jagtap, Shyamsunder Agrawal, Subham Agrawal, and Sharad Agrawal.

Punamiya alleged that the accused unlawfully reopened a 2016 case filed with Thane Nagar police, used threats of false cases against him and other businessmen, extorted money, and created forged documents. Additionally, they allegedly impersonated a Special Public Prosecutor to mislead the courts.

The FIR lists several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as Section 166(a) for misconduct by a public servant, Section 170 for impersonation, Section 120B for criminal conspiracy, Section 193 for providing false evidence, and additional sections concerning forgery, extortion, and criminal intimidation.

The police investigation into these allegations is ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far.