MUMBAI FIRE

Maharashtra: Fire Erupts In 23-Storey Mumbai High-Rise; Rescue Operations Underway

The blaze erupted around 3:05 PM on the seventh floor of the 23-storey New Janakalyan Society, located in Shanti Nagar on S V Road in Dahisar East, according to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra: Fire Erupts In 23-Storey Mumbai High-Rise; Rescue Operations UnderwayRepresentational Photo: ANI

A major fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in a high-rise residential building in the Dahisar area of Mumbai, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

At least seven fire engines, along with several support and emergency response vehicles, were swiftly deployed to the scene.

The Mumbai Fire Department confirmed, "A fire broke out on the 7th floor of a 23-storey building at New Janakalyan Society, Shanti Nagar, S V Road, Dahisar, Mumbai, Maharashtra, at 3:05 PM. Firefighting operations are ongoing. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) deployed multiple units, including 7 fire engines and support vehicles."

As of the latest updates, there have been no reports of casualties. Firefighting efforts remain in progress, and authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Further updates will follow.

