Maharashtra: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Fire Broke Out In Cuffe Parade Area
A fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area, resulting in one death and three injuries.
Maharashtra: One dead and three injured as a fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area. According to ANI, the BMC has informed that the fire was brought under control at around 4:30 am.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
Maharashtra | One dead and three injured as a fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area. The fire was brought under control at around 4:30 AM this morning: BMC — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025
(this is a developing story)
