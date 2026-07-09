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  • /Viral video: 3,000 HPCL gas cylinders sweep into Patalganga river after Raigad wall collapse

Viral video: 3,000 HPCL gas cylinders sweep into Patalganga river after Raigad wall collapse

A viral video captures around 3,000 HPCL gas cylinders floating down the Patalganga River after floodwaters breached a bottling plant wall in Raigad, Maharashtra.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Viral video: 3,000 HPCL gas cylinders sweep into Patalganga river after Raigad wall collapse
Image Credit: Gas cylinders sweep into Patalganga river after Raigad wall collapse.

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