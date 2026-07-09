/Viral video: 3,000 HPCL gas cylinders sweep into Patalganga river after Raigad wall collapse

As part of an outrageous turn of events following the monsoon season in the Indian state of Maharashtra, around 3,000 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders got washed away from the bottling plant to the furious flows of the Patalganga River. It happened in the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant due to torrential rains, which were occurring in the district of Raigad for several days.