Maharashtra: Four Dead, 13 Missing During Ganesh Immersion

Four people drowned and 13 others went missing during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maharashtra.

Rescue teams have been deployed at the site and are actively searching for the missing individuals.

According to media reports, four individuals were swept away in separate incidents in Pune’s Chakan area — two in the Bhama River at Waki Khurd, one at Shell Pimpalgaon, and another who fell into a well in Birwadi. Authorities have recovered two bodies, while search operations continue for the remaining individuals.

In Nanded district, three people were swept away in a river at Gadegaon; one was rescued and efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining two.

Similar tragedies occurred elsewhere in the state.

Nashik reported four drownings during idol immersion and one body was found in Sinnar.

Three individuals remain missing in Jalgaon following separate incidents.

In Thane, three people were swept away, with one confirmed fatality.

Search efforts are underway in Amravati after a man was feared drowned during immersion.

One Killed Due To Electrocution During Ganesh Visarjan

In a separate incident, a Ganesh Chaturthi immersion procession in Mumbai turned tragic on Sunday when one person died and five others were injured due to electrocution.

The accident occurred around 10:45 am on Sunday in the Sakinaka area, when a dangling electric wire came into contact with the Ganpati idol, electrocuting six devotees nearby.

Locals immediately rushed the injured to nearby private hospitals, while one victim was shifted to the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital for treatment.

Officials confirmed that five of the injured were admitted to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka and are in stable condition. The other victim, taken to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri (East), was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Binu Sukumaran, a resident of Gilbert Compound on Khairani Road. The others injured in the incident were named as Dharmaraj Sukhdev Gupta (49), Aarush Ashok Gupta (6), Tushar Dinesh Gupta (20), Shambhu Navnath Kami (20), and Karan Vinod Kanojia (14).

