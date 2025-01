Maharashtra Government Announces Guardian Ministers, Ajit Pawar Gets Pune And Beed Districts; Check Full List

Maharashtra government on Saturday announced the much-awaited guardian ministers for districts with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar allocated with the responsibility of Pune and Beed district. NCP's Dhananjay Munde who was under fire over Beed sarpanch murder case have been excluded from the list of Maharashtra guardian ministers, reported PTI.

Full List of Maharashtra Guardian Ministers Here

Gadchiroli - Devendra Fadnavis Thane - Eknath Shinde Mumbai City - Eknath Shinde Pune - Ajit Pawar Beed - Ajit Pawar Nagpur - Chandrashekhar Bawankule Amravati Chandrashekhar Bawankule Ahmednagar - Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Washim - Hasan Mushrif Sangli - Chandrakant Patil Nashik - Girish Mahajan Palghar - Ganesh Naik Jalgaon - Gulabrao Patil Yavatmal - Sanjay Rathod Mumbai Suburban - Ashish Shelar and Co-Guardian Minister - Mangalprabhat Lodha Ratnagiri - Uday Samant Dhule - Jaykumar Rawal Jalna - Pankaja Munde Nanded - Atul Save Chandrapur - Ashok Uike Satara - Shambhuraj Desai Raigad - Aditi Tatkare Latur - Shivendraraje Bhosale Nandurbar - Manikrao Kokate Solapur - Jaykumar Gore Hingoli - Narhari Jirwal Bhandara - Sanjay Savkare Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Sanjay Shirsat Dharashiv - Pratap Sarnaik Buldhana - Makarand Jadhav Sindhudurg - Nitesh Rane Akola - Akash Fundkar Gondia - Babasaheb Patil Kolhapur - Prakash Abitkar and the joint guardian minister - Madhuri Misal Wardha - Pankaj Bhoyar Parbhani - Meghna Bordikar

Guardian ministers play a vital role in managing the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) funds. These funds are used for various development and beautification projects in the district.