Maharashtra HSC 2023 Board Exam Hall Ticket RELEASED at mahahsscboard.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Maharashtra HSC 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has released the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate Admit Card today, January 27, 2023 on the official website, mahahsscboard.in. Schools can download the admit card for students now. As per the notice issued by the MSBSHSE, the schools can download the admit card from 11 am onwards today, January 27, 2023. “Headmasters/Principals, teachers, students and parents, etc. of all secondary schools/junior colleges affiliated to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune are hereby notified that the Higher Secondary Certificate (E.12th) Examination for February-March 2023 Online Hall Ticket is being made available to the students of all departmental boards.” reads the official statement from the notice.

Maharashtra HSC 2023 Board Exam Hall Ticket: Here's how to download

Visit the official website – mahahsscboard.in

Then click sign in option under HSC

Enter the school log in id and password

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket and print and issue online admit cards of Class 12th Examination to the students.

Schools and colleges should be aware that if a student loses his or her admission card, the concerned upper secondary schools/junior colleges should replicate it and send it to the student, indicating Duplicate in red ink. The HSC Board test will begin on February 21, 2023 and end on March 20, 2023.