Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 declared, get it at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday announced the statistics of Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 during a press conference. However, the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will only be live at the official website at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra HSC examination for class 12 students was held from February 21 to March 20 and 14,21,936 students took the board examination. The total pass percentage is 85.88% and the pass percentage of girls is 90.25% and for boys it is 82.40%. The pass percentage for Science stream is 92.04%, for Arts stream it is 76.28 %, and for Commerce stream the pass percentage is 88.28%. The pass percentage in Konkan district is 93.30% and in Pune District it is 87.80%.

Last year, the HSC results were declared on May 30 and 88.41 percent students had passed the Class 12 examinations. The pass percentage of girls was 92.36 percent and boys pass percentage was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage for Science stream was 95.85 percent, for Commerce stream it was 89.50 percent and for Arts stream the passing percentage was 78.93 percent.

How to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.

Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you need to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.