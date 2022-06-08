हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra Board Result

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12 Board results today at mahresult.nic.in, here’s direct link

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has confirmed that Class 12th Board results 2022 will be announced online on June 8 at 1 PM.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12 Board results today at mahresult.nic.in, here's direct link
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Maharashtra HSC results 2022 today (June 8). The Board will announce MSBSHSE Class 12th results at 1 pm. Maharashtra Board students who had taken the exam can check their HSC Result 2022 on MSBSHSE's official website at http://mahresult.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter on June 7, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had confirmed that the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (12th) examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in March-April 2022 will be announced online on June 8 at 1 PM.

The Maharashtra HSC 2022 exams were conducted between March 4 and April 7.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: How to check Class 12th Board results?

  • Visit the official website - http://mahresult.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "HSC Examination March- 2022 RESULT" link.
  • You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your roll number and other details. After entering your details, click on submit button.
  • The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to print their Maharashtra HSC results 2022 for future reference.

Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result 2022: Here's direct link to check MSBSHSE HSC results

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 is also expected to be released at https://www.mahahsscboard.in and http://results.nic.in/.

According to reports, around 14.85 lakh students had registered for Maharashtra HSC 2022 exams.

