Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Maharashtra HSC results 2022 today (June 8). The Board will announce MSBSHSE Class 12th results at 1 pm. Maharashtra Board students who had taken the exam can check their HSC Result 2022 on MSBSHSE's official website at http://mahresult.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter on June 7, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had confirmed that the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (12th) examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in March-April 2022 will be announced online on June 8 at 1 PM.

पुणे, नागपूर, औरंगाबाद, मुंबई, कोल्हापूर, अमरावती, नाशिक, लातूर,कोकण या ९ विभागीय शिक्षण मंडळांमार्फत परीक्षेसाठी नोंदणी केलेल्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे विषयनिहाय संपादित केलेले गुण पुढील अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर उद्या दुपारी १ नंतर उपलब्ध होतील. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 7, 2022

The Maharashtra HSC 2022 exams were conducted between March 4 and April 7.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: How to check Class 12th Board results?

Visit the official website - http://mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "HSC Examination March- 2022 RESULT" link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your roll number and other details. After entering your details, click on submit button.

The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to print their Maharashtra HSC results 2022 for future reference.

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 is also expected to be released at https://www.mahahsscboard.in and http://results.nic.in/.

According to reports, around 14.85 lakh students had registered for Maharashtra HSC 2022 exams.