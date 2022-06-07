हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12th Board results likely soon, here’s how you can check

Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2022: Maharashtra Board is likely to announce the Maharashtra Class 12th result on June 10, 2022.

File Photo

Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2022: Maharashtra Board will tentatively announce the Maharashtra Class 12th result on June 10, 2022, several media reports claimed. The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2022 will be available online at its official website -- mahresult.nic.in.

There, however, has been no announcement from the officials yet. Varsha Gaikwad, the state's school education minister, is expected to announce the HSC result date and time in the coming days.

It is notable that the Maharashtra board exams were conducted between March 4 and April 7, 2022.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result: Follow these steps to check your results  

  • Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in.
  • Click on the 'Maharashtra HSC result 2022' link on the homepage.
  • Fill in your roll number and other details and click on submit button.
  • The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Print or save a screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 for future reference.

