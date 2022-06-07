Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2022: Maharashtra Board will tentatively announce the Maharashtra Class 12th result on June 10, 2022, several media reports claimed. The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2022 will be available online at its official website -- mahresult.nic.in.

There, however, has been no announcement from the officials yet. Varsha Gaikwad, the state's school education minister, is expected to announce the HSC result date and time in the coming days.

It is notable that the Maharashtra board exams were conducted between March 4 and April 7, 2022.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result: Follow these steps to check your results