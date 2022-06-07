Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2022: Maharashtra Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Class 12th board results on June 8, 2022 at around 1 PM The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2022 will be available online at its official website -- mahresult.nic.in. Taking to Twitter Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, "Result of Higher Secondary Certificate (E. 12th) examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in March-April 2022 as per the working procedure of the Board. Will be announced online."
It is notable that the Maharashtra board exams were conducted between March 4 and April 7, 2022.
महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळातर्फे मार्च-एप्रिल २०२२ मध्ये आयोजित करण्यात आलेल्या उच्च माध्यमिक प्रमाणपत्र(इ.१२ वी) परीक्षेचा निकाल मंडळाच्या कार्यपद्धतीनुसार उद्या दि.८ जून,२०२२ रोजी दु.१:००वा. ऑनलाईन जाहीर होईल.#HSC #results@CMOMaharashtra@MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/sZm0rCi3fo
— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 7, 2022
Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result: Here's how to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC result 2022' link
Step 3: Entre yopur roll number and other details and click on submit button.
Step 4: The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Print or save a screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 for future reference.