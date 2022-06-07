हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
12th result 2022 maharashtra board date

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12th board results on 8 June- Check timing and other details here

The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2022 will be available online at its official website -- mahresult.nic.in. 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12th board results on 8 June- Check timing and other details here
Image credit: ANI

Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2022: Maharashtra Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Class 12th board results on June 8, 2022 at around 1 PM The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2022 will be available online at its official website -- mahresult.nic.in. Taking to Twitter Maharashtra Education Minister  Varsha Gaikwad said, "Result of Higher Secondary Certificate (E. 12th) examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in March-April 2022 as per the working procedure of the Board. Will be announced online." 

It is notable that the Maharashtra board exams were conducted between March 4 and April 7, 2022.

Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC result 2022' link 

Step 3: Entre yopur roll number and other details and click on submit button.

Step 4: The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print or save a screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 for future reference.

 

