MAHARASHTRA HSC RESULT 2022

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at mahresult.nic.in, direct link to download 12th board result here

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2022 is now available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download.

Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at mahresult.nic.in, direct link to download 12th board result here

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE declared Class 12th supplementary results 2022 today, September 2. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra SSC supplementary exams in July can now check their results on the official site  mahresult.nic.in.

Here’s how to download Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Results 2022:

Go to the official website – mahresults.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the "HSC Examination July -2022 Result" 
Enter the login credentials.
The Maharashtra 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2022 will be displayed on the computer screen.
Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2022- Direct Link

Maharashtra's SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 27, 2022, to August 12, 2022, and its HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held from July 21, 2022, to August 24, 2022.

 

