Maharashtra Karnataka Bus Dispute: What Is The Row About? Explained

People of two neighbouring states -Maharashtra and Karnataka are at odds these days. While the two states are known for sharing boundary and water disputes as well, the recent dispute is over bus services. It unfolded after a bus conductor was assaulted on Friday in Belagavi of Karnataka for not allegedly responding in Marathi to the passengers. The bus services have been halted between Maharashtra and Karnataka after the incident.

How The Attack Unfolded?

The assault of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) bus conductor was a result of a quarrel between the passengers and him in Marihal, located in Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

According to reports, a girl asked the conductor for a ticket in Marathi. Upon stating that he does not understand Marathi and asking her to speak in Kannada, the girl along with a male friend allegedly beat him up.

After the assault, the situation spiraled out of control when a group stopped the bus and assaulted the conductor again. While the police have arrested four individuals who were involved in the attack, the conductor is also facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl filed a complaint against him stating ‘indecent behaviour’.

Aftermath In Chitradurga

On Saturday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was travelling from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was attacked in Chitradurga around 9:10 pm on Friday as well, by pro-Kannada activists.

They also blackened the face of driver Bhaskar Jadhav and assaulted him, the minister said.

Belagavi & Its History

Belagavi has been the epicentre of a border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka for decades. While Maharashtra's claim on Belagavi district and others arises from its Marathi population density, and its argument that the district's allocation in Karnataka was wrong when the state boundaries were redrawn in 1956.

On the other hand, Karnataka has constantly stood against the notion. Even though the Mahajan Commission, headed by former Chief Justice of India Mehr Chand Mahajan, ruled against Maharashtra, the state did not back down and reached out to the top court in 2004.

Current Situation

Following the incidents, the bus services have been put on hold between Maharashtra and Karnataka. As per reports, Sarnaik has then ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka.

Further, as per reports, BJP Karnataka state chief B Y Vijayendra said that those who enjoy the benefits of the state but speak against Kannada and Karnataka cannot be forgiven.

“Insulting Kannada and Karnataka that too within the state is an unpardonable crime. I noticed the statement of Pro-Kannada organisations. We Kannadigas need to raise our voice against such aggression,” he added.

(With agency inputs)