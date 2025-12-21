Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: Mahayuti Takes Massive Lead, BJP Emerges as Single Largest Party, MVA Trails Far Behind

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the largest party in Maharashtra’s urban local body elections, strengthening the dominance of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gained a clear edge in the local body elections held across Maharashtra, covering 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats.

According to the latest trends at 2 pm, the BJP is ahead in 3,120 of the 6,859 seats contested. Its allies in the Mahayuti alliance are also performing strongly, with the Shiv Sena leading in around 600 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead in nearly 200.

Among opposition parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in 145 seats, the Congress in 105, and the NCP (SP) in 122. Overall, the BJP-led Mahayuti is ahead in 214 local bodies, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is leading in 52.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

These elections were held after nearly ten years and are seen as an important indicator of political strength in Maharashtra’s semi-urban and rural areas. The results come a year after the Mahayuti’s decisive win in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Despite challenges such as an ongoing agrarian crisis, partial rollout of welfare benefits for women, and farmers’ concerns over financial support, the opposition was expected to put up a strong fight. However, the campaign showed poor coordination among MVA partners.

Congress leaders campaigned actively in Vidarbha and Marathwada, but leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) were largely missing from the ground, while NCP (SP) leaders mostly stayed within their own constituencies.

In contrast, the ruling Mahayuti ran an aggressive campaign, led by the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers, who toured even remote parts of the state.

The campaign period also saw internal tensions within the Mahayuti, with alliance partners contesting against each other in several areas. Some Shiv Sena ministers skipped a cabinet meeting and accused the BJP of strong-arm tactics, while Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde publicly reminded the BJP about the need to follow “alliance dharma”.

(With IANS Inputs)